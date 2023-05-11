Vincentians are being advised to remain vigilant, despite the announcement by the World Health Organization (WHO) that the COVID-19 Pandemic is no longer a Global Health Emergency.

The advice comes from Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan.He says citizens should continue to implement safe hygiene practices to protect themselves and their families.

Dr. Duncan is also encouraging members of the public to continue getting vaccinated against COVID19.

The World Health Organization declared last week that COVID-19 no longer represents a global health emergency but says it is still a significant threat.

Related