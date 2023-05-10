Residents of Layou and surroundings to get update on Jackson Bay Development today

Residents of Layou and surrounding communities will hear about Government’s plans to develop Jackson Bay at a Consultation in Layou later today.

Minister of Housing and Parliamentary Representative for the area, Dr. Orando Brewster will host the meeting at 5:30 this afternoon at the Layou Government School.

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves said on Radio last night that he is excited about the project that will be undertaken to make Jackson Bay a World Class destination.

Minister Gonsalves spoke about some of work that will be done on the facility.

