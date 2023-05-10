Work at new Port expected to enter critical phase next month
Project Manager of the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, Lenski Douglas has said that work is expected to enter a critical phase this month.
Mr. Douglas provided an update on the project, while speaking on Radio last Sunday,
He said employment opportunities are now available for Vincentians, as construction moves forward.
Mr. Douglas noted that careful attention is being given to addressing environmental issues relating to the project.