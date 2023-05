MRS LYN LUENDA CLARKE nee FITZPATRICK better known as TANTY LYN and TA of Sion Hill died on Friday April 21st at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Thursday May 25th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, North River Road, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 9:00 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

