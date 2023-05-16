The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are the Champions of the 2023 Business Houses Football Festival.

They won the Title last weekend after beating Argyle International Airport (AIA) Combined 2-1 on penalties. The teams played to a goalless draw in regulation time.

CK Greaves Sunrise Ballers overwhelmed Coreas Distribution 6-0 to secure 3rd.

Argyle International Airport (AIA) Combined reached the Final after a 2-0 win over C. K Greaves Sunrise Ballers in Semi-Final 1.

In Semi-Final 2, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force beat Coreas Distribution 2-0.

Ronaldo Franklyn of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Final.

Kyle Quashie of C. K Greaves Sunrise Ballers, with his tally of 7 goals emerged as the Highest Goal Scorer in the Festival.

Related