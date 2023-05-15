Results of the Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Cricket Blast matches

Defending Champions, Mon Repos Stars and Central Castries Mindoo Heritage earned victories yesterday in the 2023 Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Cricket Blast at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet.

Mon Repos Stars defeated Micoud Eagles by 13 runs.

The scores: Mon Repos Stars 109-5 off 10 overs (Sabinus Emmanuel 44 of 27 balls), Micoud Eagles 96-3 off 10 overs (Mervin Wells 39).

Then Central Castries Mindoo Heritage beat South Castries Lions by 4 wickets.

The scores: South Castries Lions 88-7 off 10 overs (Malcolm Monrose 53 off 31 balls, Kenny Clarke 3-11, Tyler Sookwa 3-14), Central Castries Mindoo Heritage 89 for 6 off 8.5 overs (Jaden Elibox 31 off 18 balls).

Last Saturday, Choiseul beat Central Castries by 8 wickets, and Babonneau defeated Soufriere by 64 runs.

