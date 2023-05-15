Prime Minister Gonsalves provides update following trip to Europe

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves recently completed a European trip which included his attendance to the coronation of King Charles III.

Speaking with NBC News last week the Prime Minister explained that he had meetings with several leaders of the European Union.

Dr. Gonsalves further added that he had a short press briefing with the representative of the EU.

While in London, the Prime Minister said that he was also involved in a number of events over a two day period.

The Prime Minister said that he also met with various leaders and held discussions with Members of the British Parliament including the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary and the leader of the Opposition.

