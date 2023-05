The Carnival Bands Association, CBA has announced that all aspects of Mas are back in full for Vincy Mas 2023, following disruptions caused by Covid 19

This assurance has come from Chairman of the CBA, Hugh Raguette who expressed confidence that Vincy Mas 2023 will be a great year for Mas Bands and Masqueraders alike.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update.

Related