The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it is concerned about the increase in respiratory illnesses which seem to be circulating among members of the population.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Roger Duncan told NBC News that the Ministry has also recently seen an increase in the number of confirmed COVID19 cases.

Dr. Duncan said not all of the cases of respiratory illness have tested positive for COVID19, and he urged persons to be responsible and get tested when they feel ill.

