Vincentians are being advised to follow the safety guidelines promoted by the Ministry of Health when storing water at their homes, as efforts continue here to reduce the mosquito population.

The appeal was made by Vector Control Field Assistant, Reynold Lynch during the Face to Face program on NBC Radio, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined with countries in the Caribbean region last week to observe Mosquito Awareness Week.

Mr. Lynch noted that some practices by householders can result in an increase in the mosquito population.

Mr. Lynch also urged persons to be careful when emptying containers of water on their property.

Mosquito Awareness Week was observed with the theme: Small Bite, Big Threat.

The week was observed with the slogan: Fight the bite, destroy mosquito breeding sites.

