The presentation of a Documentary Film “Wishing For Wings” by Kim Johnson, marked the culmination of the Hairouna Film Festival on Saturday night,

The Festival was held from May 5th to 13th to provide an opportunity for persons to experience the best of Caribbean movies here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

One of the highlights of the Festival was the Vincentian Film Night, which featured ten original Vincentian films.

Filmmaker Amorel Sam says she was grateful for the opportunity to participate in the Festival.

Jacintha Bowens says it was a great experience and had some advice for other female filmmakers.

