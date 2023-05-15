A series of activities will be launched this afternoon by the St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) to mark Environmental Health and Safety Awareness week.

VINLEC says it is re-introducing the activities, following a break of three years.

The programme will be held from today May 15th to 19th, with the theme Healthy Mind and Body – Safe Practices in our Community.

The company says the activities aim to actively involve both VINLEC staff and the general public through engaging and educational events.

It says the primary goal is to promote good health and safety practices while emphasizing the importance of physical and mental well-being.

The official launch will be held today from 1:30pm at the Cane Hall Complex.

