Former Chief Executive Officer – CEO of the Central Water and Sewage Authority – CWSA, Mr. Garth Saunders has died.

Mr. Saunders died last night at his home.

Mr. Saunders gave more than 40 years of his life to public service. Of those, he spent some eighteen (18) years as the Chief Executive Officer of the CWSA.

He held directorship on several boards across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

At the time of his passing, he was serving as project manager for the European Union funded roads in the Ministry of Transport and Works.

