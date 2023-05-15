Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the National Insurance Services, NIS has benefitted from its investments with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Discussing the issue on radio yesterday, the Prime Minister made it clear that the NIS is a well-run financial institution, but he noted that it has encountered challenges in recent years with overseas investments.

The Prime Minister disclosed that the NIS was able to improve its finances, through its investments with the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

