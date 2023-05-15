Clerk of the House of Assembly passes

Clerk of the House of Assembly in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ms. Nicole Herbert has confirmed the passing of the Deputy Clerk of the House of Assembly, Mrs. Sharon Nash.

In a release shared earlier today on the Official Facebook page of the House of Assembly of SVG, the Clerk said Mrs. Nash passed away on May 13th in Trinidad and Tobago.

The release further stated, “The Speaker, Members of Parliament and Staff of the House of Assembly mourn the passing of our sister and colleague and pray for God’s comfort for her husband, sons, grandson and other family and friends at this time.”

