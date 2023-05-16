Curtis Jones scored twice as in-form Liverpool brushed aside hapless Leicester City to maintain their recent winning streak and push Leicester City closer to Premier League relegation.

Liverpool have won their past seven matches to bolster their push for a top-four finish, and now lie a point behind Newcastle and Manchester United, albeit having played a match more.

Another dismal loss for Leicester City leaves the 2016 Premier League champions firmly rooted in danger in 19th position, two points adrift of safety with only two games remaining.

Liverpool scored twice in the space of three minutes in the first-half through the same combination, Mohamed Salah twice feeding Jones who finished confidently to claim his first Premier League double.

It should have been 3-0 before half-time but Leicester City’s goalkeeper, Daniel Iversen made a superb reaction save to deny Cody Gakpo from close range.

Salah claimed his third assist in the second period by laying off a free-kick for Trent Alexander-Arnold to curl a sublime finish into the top corner.

