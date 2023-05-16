Babouuneau Leatherbacks gained a 12-run victory over Vieux Fort North Raiders in the 2023 Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia yesterday.

The scores: Babonneau Leatherbacks 104-4 off 10 overs (Shervon Joseph 41 not out off 25 balls, Johnel Eugene 36 off 20 balls, Rick Moses 2-13), Vieux Fort North Raiders 92-5 off 10 overs (Kurt Edwards 33 off 13 balls, Johnel Eugene 2-20, Zayee Antoine 2-17).

In yesterday’s second match, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars beat Choiseul Coal Pots by 21 runs.

The scores: Soufriere Sulphur City Stars 97-4 off 10 overs (Julian Sylvester 41 off 29 balls, Murgaran Shoulette 2-19), Choiseul Coal Pots 74-7 off 10 overs (Jervan Charles 3-9, Dallius Monrose 2-15).

After yesterday’s third round of matches, four teams are tied on 4 points each at the top of the Table with net run rate separating them.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage are leading with a net run rate of 1.156. They are followed by Mon Repos Stars whose net run rate is 1.080. Babonneau Leatherbacks are third with a net run rate of 1.033, and fourth are Soufriere Sulphur City Stars whose net run rate is -0.944.

The other teams follow on 2 points each. South Castries Lions have a net run rate of -0.088, Micoud Eagles’ net run rate is -0.440. Vieux Fort North Raiders with a net run rate of -0.791, and Choiseul Coal Pots whose net run rate is -1.063.

