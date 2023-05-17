Results of yesterday’s matches of the 2023 Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast

There were wins yesterday for Central Castries Mindoo Heritage and Babonneau Leatherbacks in matches of the 2023 Dream 11 St Lucia Ten/10 Blast at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet in St Lucia.

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage defeated Mon Repos Stars by 10 wickets with 22 balls to spare.

The scores: Mon Repos Stars 108-7 off 10 overs (Sadrack Descartes 56, Sabinus Emmanuel 28. They shared a second wicket partnership of 62 runs), Central Castries Mindoo Heritage 114 for no wicket off 6.2 overs (Stephen Naitram 79 off 25 balls with 9 sixes and 5 fours, Ackeem Auguste 29 off 13 balls. They put on 114 runs, the highest for any wicket so far in the Tournament.

In yesterday’s second match, Babonneau Leatherbacks gained their third consecutive win of the Tournament with a 32-run victory over Micoud Eagles.

The scores: Babonnea Leatherbacks 103-6 off 10 overs (Johnnel Eugene 70 off 30 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes), Micoud Eagles 70-5 off 10 overs (Johnnel Eugene 2-5).

