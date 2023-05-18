Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves is pleased with the progress being made with the construction of the Holiday Inn Express at Diamond.

In June last year, the Government signed a 52-million EC dollar contract with contracting firm, NH International for the construction of the 92-room Hotel.

Minister Gonsalves said on Radio recently that the project is expected to be completed by November this year.

Minister Gonsalves also announced that bids for the management of the Holiday Inn Express will open next week.

Photo by: Radio Grenadines

Like this: Like Loading...

Related