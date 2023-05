The Government is continuing to make significant investments in the Health Sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Prime minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he spoke about the installation of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI equipment at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health St. Clair Prince is pleased with the advancements made in the healthcare sector.

