The Windsor Primary School was adjudged winners in the National Math Quiz, hosted jointly by the Ministry of Education and Hodder Education.

Jevon Robertson defeated finalists from nine other Schools in a keenly contested finals at Frenches House yesterday.

Lokeah Premraj from the Fair Hall Primary placed second and Sonje Lewis from Spring Village Methodist placed third.

Senior Education Officer, Aldia Gumbs-Dyer said the event was held to showcase students’ knowledge and skills developed in Mathematics.

Representative of Hodder Education, Byron Wilson is pleased to be associated with this project.

The other schools that participated are Belair Government School; Kingstown Preparatory School; Richland Park Government; Leeward District SDA; Lowmans Leeward Anglican; South Rivers Methodist and Lower Bay Inc.

