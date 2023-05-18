Soufriere Sulphur City Stars recorded their third victory in the 2023 Dream 11 St Lucia Twenty/10 Blast by beating South Castries Lions by 5 runs in one of two matches yesterday at the Darren Sammy Stadium at Gros Islet.

Julian Sylvester (43 off 30 balls) and Tarryck Gabriel (25 off 20 balls) put on 78 runs for the second wicket to enable Soufriere Sulphur City Stars to reach 99-2 off their 10 overs.

South Castries Lions replied with 94-6 off 10 overs. Noelle Leo led their scoring with 29 off 14 balls.

In yesterday’s second match, Vieux Fort North Raiders defeated Choiseul Coal Pots by 7 wickets.

The scores: Choiseul Coal Pots 91-8 off 10 overs (Nickson Edmund 30 off 18 balls, Dexter Solomon 3-13), Vieux Fort North Raiders 94-3 off 9.1 overs (Dane Edward 70 off 31 balls with 6 sixes and 6 fours).

