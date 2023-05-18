Captain, Joshua da Silva scored an unbeaten half-century as West Indies ‘A’ took command against Bangladesh ‘A’ on day two of the 1st Unofficial Test between the two countries at Syhlet in Bangaldesh yesterday.

At close of play Da Silva was unbeaten on 73 and Kevin Sinclair not out on 47 with the West Indies A 417-6.

Resuming from their overnight score of 220-2 with Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 70 and Alick Athanaze on 35, the West Indies ‘A’ pressed on to 281 when Chanderpaul was dismissed by Musfik Hasan for 83.

Four balls later Hasan caught and bowled Brandon King for a duck as the West Indies slipped from 281-2 to 281-4.

Six balls and two runs later, Athanaze’s aggressive knock came to an end when he was trapped lbw by Ripon Modol for 85, and all of a sudden, the West Indies were in danger of collapse at 283-5.

Da Silva and Yanick Cariah took the score past 300 during a partnership of 34 that ended when Cariah was stumped off the bowling of Nayeem Hasan for 14.

Da Silva and Sinclair then put on an unbeaten partnership of 100 by close of play.

Musfik Hasan was the best bowler for Bangladsh A with 3-54 so far.

The West Indies A 417-6 in their 1st innings against Bangladesh A.

