Jimmy Butler shared the credit with his team-mates after leading Miami Heat to another win in the NBA play-offs.

The 33-year-old has tended to overperform in the post-season, earning himself the nickname ‘play-off Jimmy’.

Butler again shone as Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics 123-116 in game one of the Eastern Conference finals in Boston last night.

Butler also finished with seven assists, six steals and five rebounds for Miami Heat, who have become the first team seeded eighth to reach the conference finals since 1999.

Miami Heat trailed Boston Celtics, the second seed, by 13 points late in the second quarter, and 66-57 at half-time. But they outscored Boston Celtics 46-25 in the third quarter to take a 12-point advantage, with Bam Adebayo adding 20 points.

Jayson Tatum had 30 points and seven rebounds for Boston Celtics, while Jaylen Brown added 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Game two of the best-of-seven series is tomorrow in Boston.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related