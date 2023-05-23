WPP Rheumatic Fever screening program continues today

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) will continue its Rheumatic Fever screening program today at selected Primary schools across the country.

Rheumatic fever is a condition that can inflame or make the heart, joints, brain and skin swell.

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News, that screening was conducted at a number of schools on the Windward side of the country yesterday, and the process will continue today on the Leeward end.

Mr. Wiggins appealed to parents who have not yet signed and returned the consent forms to the schools which their children attend, to do so now.

The Rheumatic Fever screening program runs from May 22nd to the 25th at selected Primary schools and the WPP is working closely with the Ministries of Health and Education to conduct the program.

