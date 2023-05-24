Local charity donates medical equipment and supplies to MCMH

The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) has received a donation of medical equipment and supplies, inclusive of portable ultra sound machines, from the St Matthias Charity’s Inc.

During a brief ceremony held at the MCMH last Friday, May 19th, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment, Cuthbert Knights, received 17 boxes of equipment and supplies, on the Ministry’s behalf, for use in the Operating Room (OR), and the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E).

Mr. Knights said the St Matthias Charity’s Inc. is one of St Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) largest donors of medical supplies, having already donated over 12 shipping containers of supplies to this country.

The organisation’s President, Bishop Robert Mc Barnett said the machines will save lives, and will help to diagnose certain diseases.

Apart from the donation of medical equipment and supplies, the St Matthias Charity’s Inc. also brought, for the first time, a medical mission team. Bishop Mc Barnett said it was the first time they included Doctors and Nurses on their mission to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, something he said they had been trying to do over the years.

Three days of training sessions were also conducted by the St. Matthias Charities Inc. mission team to help physicians and nurses at MCMH learn the technology and applications required to use the new equipment.

