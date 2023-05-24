Voice of the Disabled organization opens its refurbished Headquarters

The Voice of the Disabled organization will host a special ceremony tomorrow, to officially open its refurbished Headquarters at San Souci.

President and Founder of the organization, Cheryl Adams says the ceremony will be held from 2pm tomorrow Thursday May 25th

Miss Adams said the organization will be seeking to provide a range of services to its members.

Miss Adams said the Voice of the Disabled organization is celebrating its 7th anniversary this year, with the theme: Seven Years and Going Strong in God’s Overflow

The Voice of the Disabled Organization was established to advocate on behalf of persons with various disabilities, and to educate and motivate these persons.

