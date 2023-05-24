An Exhibition is expected to take place in front of the Central Police Station in Kingstown today, as the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force continues to host activities to mark Road Safety Week.

The week of activities aims to sensitize, educate, and raise public awareness about various traffic concerns impacting the country.

And the head of the Police Traffic Department, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Parnel Browne has made a strong appeal for motorists to desist from using their cell phones while driving.

Activities to mark Road Safety Week will continue tomorrow with a Caravan on the Leeward side of the Island, and the activities will culminate on Friday with a March and Rally.

The programme is being held with the theme: Road Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related