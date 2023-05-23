Denver Nuggets advance to the NBA Finals

Denver Nuggets reached the NBA finals for the first time in their history after Nikola Jokic led a second-half fightback to complete a 4-0 Western Conference championship sweep over Los Angeles Lakers last night.

Denver Nuggets overturned a 15-point half-time deficit to win 113-111.

Jokic, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, finished with 30 points.

Denver Nuggets will meet either Miami Heat or Boston Celtics in the finals from 1st to 18th June.

Miami Heat can secure the series with a win in game four today.

