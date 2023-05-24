Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James has commended the Government for the advancements made in the healthcare sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.­

Speaking on Radio last night, Minister James highlighted the work done through the World Pediatric Project {WPP}, over the past twenty years.

He said the World Pediatric Project has been doing extra-ordinary work with the support of local Healthcare Providers.

The World Pediatric Project is an international humanitarian and health care organization that provides advanced pediatric diagnostic and surgical services to partner countries in the Eastern Caribbean.

