An ongoing assessment is being carried out by the Forestry Service in the Ministry of Agriculture in relation to the Hunting Season, to determine what adjustments may be necessary.

Director of Forestry Services Fitzgerald Providence says the Department is analyzing whether to have a shorter period, or a fully-opened period for hunting.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face morning program, Mr. Providence said the aim is to ensure that the various species are not over-exploited.

The Closed Season for Hunting runs until the end of September.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related