MRI services to tentatively begin on June 29th

The installation of the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine is progressing well.

Speaking on the Face to Face morning show yesterday the Prime Minister explained that another team from the manufacturers would arrive soon to train our local and Cuban professionals.

The Prime Minister said that they have sent the tentative date of the 29th of June to launch the services which will coincide with the 5th anniversary of the opening of the Modern Medical complex.

He explained that they had a very important test on Saturday of the generator system when electricity went for over six (6) hours.

