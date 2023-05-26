Vincentians encouraged to apply to the Campden Park Technical Institute

Vincentians are being encouraged to apply for one of the many courses being offered at the Campden Park Technical Institute for the upcoming year.

Speaking with NBC News today, Ishah Harry-Chance a level-two Food Preparation and Cookery Instructor at the Institute, said the program offers on-the-job training that will help to develop knowledge and skills to equip them for the work force.

Mrs. Harry-Chance encouraged young persons and persons who may have years of experience, and may be looking for certification, to apply for the programs offered by the Institute.

She explained that persons who complete the program would be given a Caribbean Vocational Qualification certificate (CVQ), which can be used to secure employment in the Caribbean.

Registration is now open and the deadline for application to the various programmes is June 31st, 2023.

Photo by: SSDA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related