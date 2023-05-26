Cannabis seized at Campden Park Container Port

A joint operation carried out at the Campden Park Container Port last week, has resulted in the seizure of high-grade cannabis from Canada.

Police say the joint operation was carried out by Police, Port and Customs Officials on Friday May 19, about 11:30 am.

One forty-foot container shipped from Canada was searched. During the search several packages of Canadian high-grade cannabis were discovered and seized.

The combined weight of the packages amounted to 219 pounds.

No arrest was made. The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related