An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of Brian Samuel, a 33 year-old Tradesman of Redemption Sharpes.

Police say Samuel was reportedly shot yesterday in Redemption Sharpes by an unknown assailant.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out on Samuel’s body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police are appealing to members of the public with information that can aid with this investigation to contact the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crimes Unit at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211 ext. 4837 or 4839 or 999/911.

All calls will be treated confidentially.

