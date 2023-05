Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community {CARICOM} are continuing to support efforts at finding solutions to the crisis facing Haiti.

This was among a range of issues addressed by Prime Minister Gonsalves, on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said he was involved in discussions this week with the core group of CARICOM Heads on issues concerning Haiti.

