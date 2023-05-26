Grade Six Student at the Barrouallie Government School, Landl Frederick was adjudged winner of the Annual Public Speaking competition hosted by the School yesterday.

He won the Best Prepared Speech and Best Impromptu categories.

Second place went to Jayden Chewitt while Jaiden Bulze was third place.

The other competitor was Rayshawn Richards.

It is the first in the history of the competition that all boys took up the public speaking challenge.

The four grade six students spoke on the Topic – Violence Is On The Increase in St Vincent and the Grenadines, is The Media Responsible or Not?

