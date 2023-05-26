The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade says an Envoy from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is scheduled to pay a one day visit to this country today.

The delegation is expected to arrive at the Argyle International Airport {AIA} at about 12 noon and will be met on arrival by Government Officials.

While here the delegation will be engaged in discussions with Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and other officials

The event will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

