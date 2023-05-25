Government allocates forty-two million dollars for Sea Defense Project

Forty-two (42) million dollars is being spent on a sea defense project to protect the community of Sandy Bay.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves explained on the Face to Face morning show on NBC Radio yesterday that this is another sea defense project that the government is undertaking to deal with the consequences of climate change.

The Prime Minister said that it is important to address the issue of the three conventions: dealing with biodiversity, land degradation and the United Nations framework on climate change.

Photo by: Dredging Today

