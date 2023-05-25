Ministry of Health joins forces with schools in efforts to reduce mosquito-borne illnesses

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said it continues to work closely with schools and communities across the country to reduce mosquito populations which will result in a reduction in Mosquito-borne illnesses.

This statement was made by Vector Control Field Assistant, Reynold Lynch during a recent Face to Face program on NBC Radio.

Mr. Lynch said as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joined with countries in the Caribbean region earlier this month to observe Mosquito Awareness Week, they held a number of public outreach programs.

He said they shared information with approximately two thousand school children all across the country.

Mr. Lynch said they also held whistle stops across the country to sensitize members of the public about Mosquito control measures.

He added that they will continue to observe the actions of communities to ascertain how effective their public outreach programs have been.

Mosquito Awareness Week was observed with the theme: Small Bite, Big Threat.

The week was observed with the slogan: Fight the bite, destroy mosquito breeding sites.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related