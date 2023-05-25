Final sitting of House of Assembly at old chambers slated for June 1st

The final sitting of the House of Assembly at the 200-year-old Assembly Chamber in Kingstown is set to take place on June 1st, 2023.

According to the API, following the special final sitting, Parliament will convene at the new temporary headquarters in Calliaqua, built at a cost of over EC 4 million dollars.

The temporary headquarters will later be converted into a students’ hostel upon completion of the new Parliament building and Hall of Justice at Beachmont.

In the meantime, “historically sensitive” restorative work will begin on the parliament building and court house in Kingstown.

Construction on the new Parliament and Hall of Justice at Beachmont is expected to commence later this year.

Approximately 4.5 million dollars will be spent on advancing relocation, restoration, design and construction related to the new Parliament building and court complex.

