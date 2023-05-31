Ministry of Health to host a Health Fair tomorrow (June 1)

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will host a Health Fair tomorrow, as part of activities to observe Nutrition Awareness Week 2023.

Dietician in the Ministry of Health, Alicia Ferdinand said the event will showcase local businesses that have attached food labels to their products.

Miss Ferdinand said the usual health checks will also be provided at tomorrow’s Health Fair, which will be held at the parking area next to the Postal Corporation from 9am to 2pm

Activities to mark Nutrition Awareness Week are being held with the theme: Read Your Label Put Healthy Food On Your Table.

