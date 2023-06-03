Ministry of Health advises Vincentians to modify behaviour to suit ongoing heat

As the country continues to experience extreme heat conditions, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment is appealing to people across the country to modify their behaviors to ensure that they are not negatively affected by the ongoing heat.

This appeal was made by Medical Officer Assigned to the Male Medical Ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, Dr. Dahnesster Cole during an interview with NBC News.

Dr. Cole said while the extreme heat continues, they want to continue their appeals so that members of the public are not affected by heat-related illnesses.

She outlined a number of preventative measures such as cooling breaks when working in the sun and reduced exercise in extreme conditions that people can follow.

Dr. Cole is also appealing for people with existing health conditions to be vigilant among other safety measures to ensure that they are not negatively affected by the heat.

Photo by: Economic and Political Weekly

