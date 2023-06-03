SVG Indian Heritage Foundation launches website

A website to commemorate Indian Arrival Day 2023 was launched today by the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation.

Thursday June 1st marked the 162nd anniversary of the arrival of 2,474 Indians from India to SVG during the years 1861 to 1880.

Speaking on NBC’s Interface programme, President of the Foundation, Junior Bacchus said a new feature is being added to the Foundation’s web site, and will be officially launched today.

Meanwhile, the Annual Re-enactment of Indian Arrival Day will take place this Sunday June 4th 2023 at 8.00 a.m. at Indian Bay.

A boat will arrive at Indian Bay with persons dressed in Indian wear, followed which there would be mock registration and dispatch to the various estates.

There will also be an official ceremony, with addresses from Dignitaries, a photo session and breakfast served to all in attendance.

