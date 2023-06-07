Local employment rate significantly increased – says PM Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that the average number of employees in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has increased significantly over the past two decades.

Speaking on Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said there are currently more people working in SVG than at any other time in the country’s history.

He said there are now over 40-thousand active registered workers at the National Insurance Services, NIS.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the boom in the construction sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

