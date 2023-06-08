The Modern Medical Hospital should be able to accept patients for (magnetic resonance imaging) MRI services come late July.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves yesterday on NBC’s Face to Face programme that there is still training required for staff before services are provided in many dimensions of the machine.

He provided an update on the progress of the MRI machine installation.

The Prime Minister noted that while they have a radiographer and radiologist, there are still looking for additional staff.

A tentative date of June 29th has been set for the launch of MRI services at the Modern Medical Hospital in Georgetown.

