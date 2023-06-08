SVG to receive two new ambulances
Two new ambulances will arrive on the island on the 26th of July.
This information was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the Face-to-Face morning show yesterday on NCB Radio.
He explained further that another two ambulances are scheduled to arrive at a later date, donated by the Republic of China, Taiwan.
The Prime Minister noted there is need for a public sensitization program which covers all the practical protocols including parking protocols.
Photo credit: Agency for Public Information