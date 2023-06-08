Two new ambulances will arrive on the island on the 26th of July.

This information was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during the Face-to-Face morning show yesterday on NCB Radio.

He explained further that another two ambulances are scheduled to arrive at a later date, donated by the Republic of China, Taiwan.

The Prime Minister noted there is need for a public sensitization program which covers all the practical protocols including parking protocols.

Photo credit: Agency for Public Information

