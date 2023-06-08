Flooding and Landslides are the most prevalent issues to affect Vincentians during the hurricane season and Director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) Michelle Forbes has urged Vincentians to be prepared for instances of these events happening.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk, Forbes shared some measures to prevent against landslides.

Forbes also encouraged persons leave early and not wait for a state of flooding to evacuate.

Photo credit: Loop Caribbean News

