Karim Benzema joins Al-Ittihad

Karim Benzema has completed his move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

The striker is leaving Real Madrid in the summer and has signed a three-year contract with the Saudi champions.

Benzema was allowed to leave Real Madrid after 14 years after voiding the 12-month extension he had.

Yesterday, the 35-year-old vowed that he would never forget Real Madrid.

France international, Benzema scored 354 goals in 648 games and won a club-record 25 trophies during his time with Real Madrid.

He told a farewell press conference: “I’ll never forget Real Madrid because it’s impossible.

“It’s difficult to talk. There are so many emotions. I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my team-mates. It’s been a good journey in my life.

“I was lucky enough to fulfil my childhood dream thanks to the President, who a long time ago, when I was just 21 years old, went to my house, with my parents.

“When I saw you I said, he’s the man who brought Zizou and Ronaldo and now he wants me in his team. Thank you very much for that.

“I’ll never forget Real Madrid because it is impossible. It’s the best club in the world and in history, that’s as good as it gets. It’s time for me to leave today and to have another story, but the most important thing for me is what I’ve won here.

“It’s a little bit of a sad day, because I’m leaving this club and that pains me. My dream was in my head, I signed for Real Madrid and I wanted to finish at Real Madrid, but life sometimes gives you another opportunity and I’ve taken it with all my family.”

Benzema joined Real Madrid from Lyon in 2009 and won four La Liga titles and five Champions League crowns. He also won the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related