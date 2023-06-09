PM Gonsalves scheduled to attend the Annual Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank

Prime Minister Gonsalves will attend 30th Annual Meetings of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) which takes place in Accra, Ghana this month.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Wednesday, Prime Minister Gonsalves spoke about his overseas engagements which will also take him to the United States and France.

The Meetings of African Export-Import Bank will take place in Accra, Ghana, from June 18th to 21st.

The event will mark the high point of the Bank’s year-long 30th anniversary celebrations, under the theme “Delivering the Vision. Building Prosperity for Africans”.

